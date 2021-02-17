Cold temperatures are causing HVAC problems

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heating and air repair workers have been busy the past few days.
J.E. Shekell crews have been going into basements and crawl spaces a lot this week.
“The last two days, by nine o’clock in the morning, we’ve had over 30 calls already. As soon as the phones are open, they’re ringing,” said Jim Poag of J.E. Shekell Inc.
The frigid temperature cause furnaces to work extra hard to keep your house warm. Depending on how well it is maintained and how old the machine is, it can sometimes be too much.
“They’re running all the time, they’re running nonstop right now. It’s putting them to a test,” explained Poag.
When the heat goes out, it can lead to even more problems around the house that call for the help of a repairman. That’s why J.E. Shekell repairmen have been so busy.
“Frozen water pipes, a number of things, which we have our plumbers who are running nonstop to help with frozen pipes,” said Poag.
But thankfully for those that need their help, these crews are there when you need them the most. Although not all problems can be prevented, Poag says there are a few things you can do to make it a little easier on your furnace.
“You know, on a cloudy day, close your curtains, close your drapes,” said Poag. “Keep some of the drafts from the windows from coming through. On a sunny day, open them. Let that sun in and it warms up the space.”
