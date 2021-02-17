On Alert for snow/wintry mix Wednesday night/Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A winter weather advisory now covers SW Indiana and southern Indiana. A winter storm warning is in effect for western Kentucky. 1-2″ Snow/wintry mix expected across the winter weather advisory area, and 4+” of snow/wintry mix may accumulate in the warning area. A wet, heavy snow is anticipated in all areas. Snow should begin late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning/afternoon. Highs on Thursday will rise to the upper 20s, before temps plunge into the teens Friday morning. Dry Friday through Sunday with highs climbing through the 30s and 40s. Rain likely Monday, then milder next week with highs pushing toward 50 degrees.