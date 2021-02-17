On Alert: Additional Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less windy this morning but temps hovering just above zero along with subzero wind chills. Cloudy with even chances for snow developing this afternoon. High temps will climb into the lower to mid-20′s…which is 20-degrees below normal.
Thursday, a second round of snow could drop another 1-inch of snow...1-2 inches across western Kentucky. Most of the snow will end during the morning as high temps remain in the mid-20s.
A snow melt is scheduled this weekend that will last well into next week. Saturday, southwesterly winds will drive temps into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 30s to 40-degres. There is a good chance for rain Sunday night through Monday morning.
