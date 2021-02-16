UE men set for rematch at Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In the finale of a unique home-and-home Missouri Valley Conference series, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team travels to Terre Haute to face Indiana State on Wednesday evening at 4 p.m. CT. The Purple Aces Radio Network and ESPN+ will have full coverage.
Setting the Scene
- UE looks to halt a 9-game skid against the Sycamores in Wednesday’s contest while also looking to put an end to a road losing streak versus ISU...the last Evansville win inside the Hulman Center was more than 10 years ago - January 26, 2011
- Evansville looks to regain its outside shooting touch...UE has hit 9 or fewer triples in five of the last six games...prior to that, UE hit 10 or more 3-pointers in 7 out of 8 games between Dec. 21 and Jan. 16
- The Sycamores have won eight of their last nine games
Last Time Out
- A game that featured pivotal runs by both teams saw Indiana State overcome an 8-point deficit with four minutes remaining in the first half to take a 37-35 lead at the break on Sunday at the Ford Center
- In the second half, ISU led by as any as 13 tallies before hanging on for a 76-70 victory
- Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton led the Aces with 14 points apiece while Samari Curtis scored 13 and Noah Frederking finished with 10
- Points off turnovers played a huge role in the game as the Aces gave up a season-high 21 points in that department
Quite a Streak
- Noah Frederking has put together a streak of four consecutive double figure contests while reaching the 10-point mark in 12 games this season...he has registered 6 points or more in 18 out of 19 games
- Frederking led the Aces with 14.5 PPG in the Loyola series going 7-for-12 from outside and 11-of-21 overall
- His outside shooting has been steller over the last three games with 9 of his 16 attempts finding the bottom of the net
Scouting the Opponent
- On Sunday, Indiana State took a 76-70 win over the Aces at the Ford Center for their 8th win in the last nine games...their record stands at 12-8 overall and 9-6 in the Valley
- ISU was led by Tyreke Key, who scored 29 points...he hit 12 of his 17 attempts to push his season scoring average to a team-leading 16.6 points per game
- Jake LaRavia and Cooper Neese check in with 12.2 and 10.8 points per game, respectively
- LaRavia has a team-high 44 assists and 29 steals while sitting second with 6.0 rebounds per game and a total of 17 blocked shots
