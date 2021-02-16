Travel watch in effect for Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tanner Holbrook was out early Tuesday morning to check the road conditions around the city of Evansville.
He tells us the roads he’s seen are in bad shape, at least in Evansville.
That could also be the case in other parts of the Tri-State.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security travel map, all of our Indiana counties are under what they call a “travel watch.”
That means, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. It also means emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
Tanner tells us it is very difficult to drive Tuesday morning even with the plows that are already out, but those plows are doing everything they can to help get the roads clear.
In Perry County, Tell City has actually issued an emergency proclamation because of the snow and ice.
Officials there urge everyone to stay off snow-covered roads unless it is absolutely necessary.
