Tracking driving conditions in Owensboro as crews work to clear roads

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Conditions are still dangerous Tuesday morning, so you’ll want to take your time getting around if you have to leave.
Roads in Owensboro were completely covered in snow when our Shaelie Clark drove in Tuesday morning, but she tells us she did see several snowplows already out.
We got quite a lot of sleet, which was then covered by the snow.
Shaelie tells us she’s seen several businesses close up at least for these morning hours and of course, kids are staying home from school Tuesday. So hopefully that means fewer people are on the roads, resulting in fewer slide-offs.
We spoke with KYTC on Monday. They tell us they were working on those primary roads to make sure emergency vehicles could get through.
Trooper Corey King with Kentucky State Police told us it is those secondary roads that are most likely to be the trouble spots.
So if you live out in the county, be sure to slow down and be extra careful.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.