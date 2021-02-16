Shoveling snow helps even score between southeast side neighbors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is not only snow piling up across the Tri-State Monday, but closings are too.
This means more people spent the day at home where it is hopefully safe and warm.
14 News spotted several plows getting pushed across the city, which were working to clear streets.
Some elbow grease was found in action along Southeast 2nd Street in Evansville.
Minnesota native Mark Steffenhagen is no stranger to the snow.
“That’s my car,” Mark Steffenhagen pointed out. “I’ll back up and then I’ll continue doing it.”
We caught up with him about half an hour into his shoveling.
“It keeps coming down,” Sheffenhagen said. “I could shovel that again. It’s probably another three-quarter inch.”
He had already made it a few yards beyond the front of his home.
“We take care of each other,” Steffenhagen explained. “In the fall, Lee rakes the leaves in my front yard. I have a good shovel, so I’ll do his part too.”
The focus is on clearing street parking. He tells us it is easier access to their cars there versus parking around back with the alleys and side streets which are low priorities for city plows.
“They’re doing a pretty good job,” Steffenhagen expressed. “This is kind of a main street. They’re doing a pretty good job keeping this clear too. Some of the side streets are getting hard to travel.”
Across the street, a snowblower takes a sweep of the sidewalk.
“That’s creating,” Steffenhagen laughed.
With more snow in the forecast later this week, Steffenhagen is sharing some solid advice.
“You’ve got to be careful that you don’t get hurt overdoing it on shoveling,” Steffenhagen added. “Of course, you always want to be prepared. It helps to have the correct shovel instead of a spade or something. But that and just take it easy on the roads.”
Evansville Police has 4-wheel drive vehicles in their fleet.
Officers are offering to help doctors and nurses get to both Evansville hospitals if needed.
