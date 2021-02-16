New local Hoosier COVID cases low; 68 in our area

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 889 new coronavirus cases and 40 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 650,530 confirmed positive cases and 11,805 total deaths.
The state map shows no new deaths in our local counties, and a relatively low number of new cases.
It shows 39 new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, six new cases in Perry County, three new cases cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, and zero new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,944 cases, 368 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,835 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,292 cases, 140 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,710 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,566 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,978 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,135 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
