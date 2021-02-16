4 new COVID deaths, 90 additional cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 90 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 50 are in Daviess County, 15 are in Henderson County, 11 are in Ohio County, six are in Webster County, four are in Hancock County, three are in McLean County and there’s one new case in Union County.
Green River health officials say those new deaths included three residents of Daviess County and one resident of Ohio County.
The district has seen a total of 19,523 cases in the seven-county region since the pandemic began. Out of those recorded, officials say 16,438 community members have recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department didn’t release its new numbers Tuesday because they are closed due to inclement weather.
The last time they updated their coronavirus dashboard was on February 12.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,181 cases, 149 deaths, 7,748 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,677 cases, 50 deaths, 2,532 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,740 cases, 127 deaths, 3,042 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,291 cases, 47 deaths, 1,948 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,165 cases, 57 deaths, 3,414 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,129 cases, 17 deaths, 940 recovered
- McLean Co. - 806 cases, 26 deaths, 704 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,194 cases, 12 deaths, 1,055 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 757 cases, 15 deaths, 629 recovered
