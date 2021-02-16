7 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,348 new coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths on Tuesday.
There are now 1,164,922 total confirmed positive cases and 20,034 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are seven new cases in our Illinois counties.
Of those new cases, five are in Wayne County and there is one in both White and Edwards Counties.
There were no new deaths reported in our Illinois area Tuesday.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,654 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,582 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 516 cases, 10 deaths
