Neighborhood Watch: Juvenile facing 15 charges in connection to park theft; Police investigating hit & run

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - When neighbors look out for neighbors, it can be easy to solve crime.
The Lewisport Police Department is giving a shout-out to everyone who helped them find the suspects in a theft from Hancock Park Tuesday morning.
Neighbors provided video and helped identify the juveniles who now face 15 charges in connection to the case.
When starting your car to warm it up or remove snow, do not take your eyes off the vehicle. That’s a message from the Henderson Police Department.
If at all possible, start the vehicle with a spare, lock the vehicle and do not leave your personal items or other keys in the car.
HPD says cars are stolen every year when the weather gets cold and people warm them up, leaving them unlocked and running.
Evansville police are trying to find the suspect in a hit and run from overnight Sunday.
The victims were sitting at the stoplight at Lincoln and Vann, one in the left lane and the other in the right. Both drivers told police a white Ford Diesel truck came from behind, drove between them, struck both cars, cut a donut, and sped away.
Police were not able to track down the truck right away. If you know anything about this, call EPD at 812-436-7896 or the We-Tip Hotline at 812-435-6194.
