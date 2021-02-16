Mt. Carmel gets 10″of snow Monday

MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) - One place with the highest snow total in our area Monday was Mt. Carmel.
Some people there Tuesday were out cleaning up snow to make a little extra money, and others were helping to make walkways more easily passable for others.
The Sheriff says they have had no major incidents other than a few slide-offs Monday night.
He wants to remind everybody that with a chance for more snow in the coming day, drivers need to take it easy out on the roads.
