More sledders take advantage of the snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of sledders were spotted at the front of the former Eagle Valley Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
The large amount of snow that fell Monday made the hills there perfect to slide down.
We caught up with Alexa Butler from Evansville, and she says she’s had an amazing day making fun memories with her family.
“We made a snowman before we came here, but definitely just going down and sliding with my sister, that’s been fun,” said Butler
Butler planned to go home and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate to finish off the day.
