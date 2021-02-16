Jasper, Huntingburg urging residents to reduce natural gas

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Jasper has issued a natural gas emergency.
They say the polar conditions have had an unprecedented impact on their natural gas.
If you’re in the City of Jasper, you are asked to reduce the consumption of natural gas immediately.
For industries that use natural gas, the city asks you to temporarily shut down and turn the thermostats down.
For residents, you’re asked to turn your thermostat down below 70, reduce natural gas or hot water use and avoid gas fireplaces.
The City of Huntingburg is also urging residents to turn their thermostats down due to a critical natural gas supply.
To help ease the demand, officials are asking everyone to adjust their thermostats to 68.
They also ask for you to avoid or cut back on the use of large natural gas-consuming equipment.
