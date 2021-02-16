Isaac Bennett to compete in HS All-American Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Memorial High School Boys Soccer Program is pleased to announce that Isaac Bennett, Senior, Midfielder, has been named to compete in the 10th Annual Boys High School Soccer All-American Game on May 29th in St. Louis, Missouri.
Forty-five (45) Seniors have been chosen from nineteen (19) different states to compete in this year’s Boys High School All-American game. Bennett has been chosen to compete on the West Team. A complete listing of the East and West All-American Teams available at www.highschoolsoccerallamerican.com
Bennett is a 3-year member of the Varsity team and helped lead the Tigers to the 2019 and 2020 IHSAA 2A Soccer State Championships. He scored both goals in the 2019 State Championship game as the Tigers defeated South Bend St. Joseph, 2-1 and he scored one goal in the 2020 State Championship game as the Tigers defeated Fort Wayne Canterbury, 3-0. In December 2020, he was named to the United Soccer Coaches 2020 Boys High School All-America Soccer Team.
Bennett becomes the 6th Memorial player to be named to the Boys High School AllAmerican Game. He joins Michael Vieth (2012 in Birmingham, AL), Michael Riedford (2013 in Philadelphia, PA), Jack Vieth (2014 in Raleigh, NC), Sam Bonano (2016 in Raleigh, NC) and Andrew Cross (2017 in Orlando, FL) in representing the Tigers in the High School All-American Game.
Courtesy: Memorial Athletics
