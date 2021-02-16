Isaac Bennett to compete in HS All-American Game

Bennett is a 3-year member of the Varsity team and helped lead the Tigers to the 2019 and 2020 IHSAA 2A Soccer State Championships. He scored both goals in the 2019 State Championship game as the Tigers defeated South Bend St. Joseph, 2-1 and he scored one goal in the 2020 State Championship game as the Tigers defeated Fort Wayne Canterbury, 3-0. In December 2020, he was named to the United Soccer Coaches 2020 Boys High School All-America Soccer Team.