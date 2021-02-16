Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 6 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Amari Robinson-Wales (Owensboro)
- 30 points in Friday’s win versus Warren Central
- Brayden Lyons (Henderson County)
- 14 points in Saturday’s win vs Bosse
- Hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the 4th quarter to put the Colonels up for good
- Isaiah Swope (Castle)
- 20 points in Friday’s win vs Jasper
- Scored his 1,000th career point
- Karsyn Flowers (Tecumseh)
- 19 points in Saturday’s Regional Semifinal win vs Lanesville
- Led the Braves to the 1A Regional Championship where they ultimately fell to Loogootee
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Thursday on 14 News at 10.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.