Deaconess Health System reporting a number of closings, delays for Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System is reporting a number of closings and delays Tuesday morning across the Tri-State. It’s also impacting COVID-19 vaccinations.
Officials say the vaccine clinic in downtown Evansville will be delayed until 11 a.m. They say if you had an appointment before then, they will call and get you rescheduled.
Their vaccine clinics in Gibson and Union Counties are closed Tuesday.
Also, a number of testing sites will be delayed Tuesday morning.
The Lynch Road and downtown Evansville testing sites will open at 11.
The Henderson COVID testing drive-thru will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.