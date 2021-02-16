Crews work out in the cold as the snow storm progresses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures have dropped, and the workload is on the rise for Evansville crews as they clean up a water main break on Vann Avenue this afternoon.
Executive Director of Evansville Water Lane Young said this is one of nearly ten breaks today.
“We’ve had some on Highway 57, we’ve had some more interior into town, so our crews are out working hard, they don’t stop,” Young said.
According to Young, these breaks happen when water gets cold, causing pipes to constrict.
He said it’s common this time of year so he was ready, but Evansville residents weren’t ready for all of this snow.
“We’re trying to keep up, it’s snowing so fast,” said Steve Muensterman, a mechanic at Muensterman’s Auto Service on Franklin Street. “We’re afraid if it gets too deep it’ll be hard to push, so we’re trying to keep up and trying to stay warm.”
Snowplows began their routes early Monday morning to clear the roads, but the snowfall was steady throughout the day.
“Everybody’s out of salt so we’re just trying to keep the snow off the lot,” Muensterman said.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.