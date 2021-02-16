Brutal Wind Chills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow covered roads will extend commute times this morning. However, the Winter Storm Warning was canceled. Bitter cold wind chills dropping -3 to -8 early. Wind chills will only reach the single digits during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow as high temps only reach the mid-teens.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy with even chances for snow developing late in the day. High temps will climb into the lower to mid-20′s…which is 20-degrees below normal Thursday, a second round of snow could drop another 2-4 inches of snow. However, timing and precipitation types(freezing rain and sleet) remain forecasting challenges.
A snow melt is scheduled this weekend with drier weather to boot. Saturday, southwesterly winds will drive temps into the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the upper 30s with a chance of rain.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.