On alert for more snow Wednesday - Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The next round of wintry weather is waiting in the wings, and will take center stage over the Tri-State Wednesday-Thursday. The models place snow over the region by Wednesday afternoon and evening, and taper it off by midday Thursday. Snow accumulations, based on today’s data, will likely fall in the 2-4″ range. Southern Illinois will likely see the lighter end of the range, while SW Indiana and Western Kentucky will see the higher end of the range, so up to 4″ possible over Kentucky. The snow may mix with freezing rain and sleet at times in KY. Temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday will remain well below normal, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.