Winter Storm Warning

The second wave of snow will produce moderate to heavy snowfall…up to 1-inch per hour. Winds blowing out of the north at 10 to 25 miles an hour will easily drift the snow…especially on east-west roadways and homes facing the north. Snow reports from Oklahoma and Texas…snow visibility dropped to zero. High temps will only reach the upper teens. Tonight, blowing snow…heavy at times as lows drop into the single digits. Perilous travel through early Tuesday morning. Due to snow and wind, travel times could double. Partly sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills will drop zero to -4 early in the morning.