EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday will yield 6-12 inches of snow. Snowfall through early this morning…1-3 inches. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern since the snow is dry. A break in the snow this morning, however…blowing snow will reduce visibility.
The second wave of snow will produce moderate to heavy snowfall…up to 1-inch per hour. Winds blowing out of the north at 10 to 25 miles an hour will easily drift the snow…especially on east-west roadways and homes facing the north. Snow reports from Oklahoma and Texas…snow visibility dropped to zero. High temps will only reach the upper teens. Tonight, blowing snow…heavy at times as lows drop into the single digits. Perilous travel through early Tuesday morning. Due to snow and wind, travel times could double. Partly sunny but cold as high temps remain in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills will drop zero to -4 early in the morning.
Thursday, a second round of snow could drop another 3-7 inches of snow. However, timing and precipitation types(freezing rain and sleet) remain forecasting challenges.
A snow melt is scheduled this weekend with drier weather to boot. Saturday, southwesterly winds will drive temps into the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the lower 40s under mainly clear skies.
