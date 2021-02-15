Utility services rush to keep up with demands of snow storm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Plumbers in the Tri-State said they were backed up on Monday due to the massive winter storm that rolled through.
Septic service workers said that as of Monday night, they hadn’t seen too many issues with pipes freezing over, but sewage blockages had grown more common with the freezing temperatures and heavy precipitation.
To avoid water pipes freezing in residential homes, Logan Higginson of A-1 Complete Septic Services recommended that people keep outdoor drains clear, maintain a temperature above 55 degrees in their homes, and make sure there is no blockage in any waterways or air ducts to maintain an even flow of air and water throughout the house.
He also said to keep a close eye on any signs of trouble with water heaters so that a professional can help as soon as possible.
Higginson stressed that when the weather is poor, those utilities become crucial, and getting them fixed in a timely manner should be the number one priority when things go wrong.
14 News also reached out to several heating and air conditioning companies in the Henderson area, and they were all too backed up with maintenance requests to give comment.
