UE Volleyball Takes Loyola the Distance; Falls in 5 Sets

UE found itself in an early 8-3 hole, but it was Alondra Vazquez putting the match on her shoulders to help the Aces rally to tie it up for the first time at 13-13. She had five kills in the rally with Bontrager adding one of her own. Another tally by Vazquez put the Aces in front at 16-15. The big run came with the Aces trailing by a 23-22 score. Bontrager added a kill before a Loyola error gave Evansville the lead. Feliciano finished it off with a kill that sent the match to a fifth set with Evansville’s 25-23 triumph.