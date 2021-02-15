Snow brings high alert for southeastern region of Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As snow continues to fall, the southeastern half of our region could be hit the hardest with cold and snow.
Shaelie Clark was in downtown Owensboro early Monday morning, where she says they have received about a half-inch of snow just before 5:30 a.m.
She is also reporting that snow is starting to cover the roads.
She says Frederica was completely snow-covered already in the early morning, but snow plows have been out working their routes.
Of course, this comes after all the ice we had last week where county roads were the trouble spots, and that could be the case for Monday.
As more people get out on the road, we’ll be checking in with law enforcement who are out driving these roads.
It’s also very cold, which is going to be another component for today.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be focusing on those A Routes today. That includes major highways, heavily traveled roads or important county roads that connect to hospitals to make sure emergency vehicles can get through.
