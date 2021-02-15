Road crews ready, Tri-State preps for heavy snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There could be some dangerous road conditions as the winter winter moves in.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they’re expecting to be very busy with slide off’s and accidents in the coming days.
They say the will have extra staff on hand to respond to those calls.
Several school and businesses have announced closures or virtual learning days for Monday.
Some were already closed because of President’s Day.
Officials recommended getting the essentials Sunday, like groceries and gas, in case you’re unable to leave.
Being prepared inside your home with flashlights, batteries, and other essentials are beneficial.
We found found shoppers in Evansville Sunday who were doing just that.
Workers at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue say they saw 50 percent more customers come through the doors Sunday, compared to Saturday.
The manager there says nearly every store in our area is sold of basic winter weather supplies.
They say rock salt, heaters, propane, and shovels were some of the first items to go.
State and local officials say you should only travel if necessary.
“If you have to get out give yourself extra time to travel, make sure you give yourself distance and speed, take those into consideration, and make sure you know the limitations of your vehicle. Not all vehicles are made for this weather, but even if you drive a 4 wheel drive vehicle that’s prepared for the snow, it doesn’t stop any better than a small sedan. So just be prepared and know the limitations of your vehicle when you get out,” said Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say crews will be out patrolling highways by 8 p.m. Sunday, and will continue be out as the weather intensifies.
INDOT also says they’ll be utilizing more than 1,100 plow trucks over the next 48 hours to plow and treat interstates, U.S. routes and state roads.
Kentucky Transportation Officials say crews start work at 9 p.m. Sunday.
They say crews will need to remain focused on A routes in an effort to keep primary corridors open to traffic for emergency service vehicles.
Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts.
They say materials used on the highways to help clear snow and ice do not work at the temperatures currently forecasted.
Governor Beshear will give a live updated on the weather conditions and state’s response Monday at 8:30 a.m. Central.
