5 new local COVID-19 cases in Ill.; State hits 20K virus-related deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,420 new coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths on Monday.
There are now 1,163,574 total confirmed positive cases and 20,001 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are five new cases in our Illinois counties.
Of those new cases, three are in White County and two cases are in Wayne County.
There were no new deaths reported in our Illinois area Monday.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,649 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,581 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 515 cases, 10 deaths
