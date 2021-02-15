Major winter storm to impact travel in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday’s winter weather is going to create trouble spots all over the Tri-State, including Evansville.
The snow could call for some tricky road conditions, so it’s important to be cautious during your morning commute.
Our Tanner Holbrook was out in Evansville early Monday morning to check road conditions.
He tells us he’s seen snowplows already out this morning in downtown Evansville.
We’re told the Indiana Department of Transportation sent out 30 trucks in the Evansville area. District-wide, which covers all the way up to Vincennes, there were well over a hundred sent out.
We’re told INDOT trucks are scheduled at 12-hour shifts until the snow is over.
As for the city of Evansville, the transportation services department says they will also have trucks out this morning.
They’ve been working out ahead of this winter storm too.
One of the big messages this morning is to give those plows room to do their jobs, and if you don’t have to go out Monday or Tuesday, don’t.
If you do have to work Monday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has a travel advisory map that’s color-coded by county.
Tanner also spoke with Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office about his main concern with the winter weather when it comes to travel.
You can watch that entire interview below.
