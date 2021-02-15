Ind. reports 817 new COVID cases, 1 new death in Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 817 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 649,652 confirmed positive cases and 11,765 total deaths.
The state map shows one new COVID-19 related in Dubois County.
It shows 22 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, 16 new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, three new cases cases in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,905 cases, 368 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,834 cases, 106 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,281 cases, 140 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,704 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,564 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,977 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,128 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,262 cases, 30 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.