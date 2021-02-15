Heavy snow Monday, on Alert for more snow Wed-Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A major winter storm continues across the Tri-State with 10+” of snow likely by Monday night. Snow should end after midnight as lows plummet into the low teens or single digits. Wind chills will hover near zero. Very cold Tuesday with highs in the mid teens under cloudy skies. Next system moves in Wednesday morning in the first round, then a second round possible Wednesday night-Thursday. Models are showing another 2-4″ likely with the second system, with heaviest amounts over the SE portion of the Tri-State. Dry Friday and Saturday. Temps will recover into the 40s by early next week.