Heavy snow means sledding and snowboarding for some kids in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families in Evansville are taking advantage of this winter weather for some fun.
Dozens of people were spotted on Retiz Hill Monday afternoon snowboarding and sledding.
Snow kept piling up on the hill, and made it easier for them to enjoy riding down the popular sledding spot.
A few people we caught up with decided to take their snowboard out today.
They say it’s nice to be able to snowboard on real snow.
“It’s pretty great. Good to have fun every once in a while. It’s kind of rare, especially in these parts, but just try to make the most of it,” said Dakx Lannert.
After sledding, some people said their plans for the night included warming up with hot chocolate and watching a movie.
