Grocery stores, other businesses close as snow piles up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cancelations and closings list is growing as the snow totals increase in the Tri-State area.
Schnucks announced they are closing their stores at 8 p.m. Monday night, and all Henderson Sureways are closing at 5 p.m.
Several large area employers have also canceled shifts.
If you would like to include your business or organization in our closings list, you can do that here.
Some schools are starting to announce their closures for Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.