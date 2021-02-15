CenterPoint Energy continues to monitor weather conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy, which runs Vectren in Evansville, is giving advice Monday. They say to conserve energy safely and within reason.
Centerpoint says it is monitoring weather conditions and has workers, resources and equipment ready to respond in the event of any outages. The plan is for electric crews to work 16-hour shifts to restore any lost power once it is safe.
The company also encourages people to prepare to be without power and have an emergency plan in place. And, officials are asking folks to be patient during any power restoration.
”We will respond. We will get our crews out there and quickly as possible. Safety is our top priority. Not only for our employees but also for the customer,” said Alyssia Oshodi. “We want our customers to be safe, but we also want our employees to be safe. We will do everything we can as quickly and as safely as possible to make sure our customers still have power.”
CenterPoint expects to deliver record amounts of natural gas across eight states during this extreme weather event. And we’re learning it is in close contact with electric utility mutual assistance partners in case additional crews are needed.
