USI Volleyball Earns Third Straight Sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Volleyball won its first road test on Saturday afternoon in a third-straight sweep of a GLVC-foe to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The 18th-ranked Screaming Eagles took the first set in 27 points but won next two sets with 25 points to earn a third-straight victory in the GLVC East division. USI experienced another balanced offense and defense from its roster with four players recording seven-plus kills and five players laying out for six-plus digs.
The USI attack was led by sophomore Katherine Koch, who tied her career high in kills with 14, dove for six digs and totaled a team-leading 14.5 points.
The Eagles senior captain Casey Cepicky dished out 33 assists, marking her third game with 30-plus assists on the season (121 total/8.64 per set). She narrowly missed her third double-double of the season with nine digs, and also added three blocks and two aces against the Bearcats.
Junior Sidney Hegg led the USI net defense with four blocks, bringing her season total to 11 (0.79 per set). Hegg impacted the offensive side for the Eagles as well, adding four kills in the victory.
Sophomore Leah Anderson recorded a season-low in kills with only seven but provided vital defense to the USI effort, leading the Eagles with 15 kills.
Junior Taylor Litteken led the Eagles in hitting percentage at .385 and went for seven kills, three digs, one block and one ace as well.
Notes: Senior Casey Cepicky added another 33 assists to her career total, raising it to 2,384 (7.74 per set).
Sophomore Leah Anderson is averaging a double-double through the first four matches of the season with 12.25 kills per match (49 kills, 3.50 per set) and 11.25 digs per match 45 digs, 3.21 per set).
USI Volleyball received its first-ever national ranking this past week from the AVCA poll, earning the 18 spot with a 2-1 record. USI was one of seven GLVC programs in the national rankings.
UP NEXT: USI is set to host a GLVC-triangular on Saturday, February 20 with Rockhurst and Lindenwood. The game are set for 10 A.M. (USI vs. Rockhurst), 2 P.M. (Rockhurst vs. Lindenwood), and 6 P.M. (USI vs. Lindenwood).
