Several Tri-State Wrestlers Punch Tickets to State, at IHSAA Semistate in Jasper

IHSAA wrestling semistate highlights
By Aaron Hancock | February 13, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:08 PM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestling under the lights at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, is something every wrestler dreams of, and Saturday, that opportunity was up for grabs, at the IHSAA wrestling semistate in Jasper. Everyone who advanced from last week’s North, Jeffersonville, Bloomington, and Mooresville regionals, converged to do battle!

The top four place winners in each weight class advanced to the state finals, next weekend in Indianapolis.

Below are the wrestlers, by weight class, who will be moving on to state. Congrats to everyone who made it.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Blake Zirkelbach -- North Posey

3rd Place - Donnie Feeler -- Crawford County

4th Place - Liam Krueger -- Columbus East

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Reed Egli -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Coy Hammack -- Tell City.

3rd Place - Joey Buttler -- Whiteland Community

4th Place - Reese Courtney -- Center Grove

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Lane Gilbert -- Sullivan

2nd Place - Cole Ross -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Braden Haines -- Brownsburg

4th Place - Travis Haug -- Forest Park

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brady Ison -- Brownsburg

2nd Place - Cheaney Schoeff -- Avon

3rd Place - Jacob Bechert -- Franklin Community

4th Place - Michael Tharpe -- Center Grove

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Kysen Montgomery -- Brownsburg

2nd Place - Alec Freeman -- Mater Dei

3rd Place - Ben Dalton -- Monrovia

4th Place - Cade Meier -- Bloomington South

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Gavinn Alstott -- Floyd Central

3rd Place - Delaney Ruhlman -- Bloomington South

4th Place - Gavin Garcia -- Brownsburg

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jaden Reynolds -- Avon

2nd Place - Hayden Watson -- Center Grove

3rd Place - Hunter May -- Floyd Central

4th Place - Connor Gilles -- Jeffersonville

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - J Conway -- Floyd Central

2nd Place - Tyler Conley -- Avon

3rd Place - Ben Phillips -- Charlestown

4th Place - Aiden Farmer -- Memorial

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brody Baumann -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Landon Boe -- Plainfield

3rd Place - Kade Law -- Columbus East

4th Place - Bray Emerine -- Floyd Central

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Sam Morrill -- Columbus East

2nd Place - John Purdy -- Castle

3rd Place - Codei Khawaja -- Floyd Central

4th Place - Tyler Fuqua -- Franklin Community

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Gabe Sollars -- Mater Dei

2nd Place - Drake Buchanan -- Center Grove

3rd Place - Dominic Pugliese -- Tri-West Hendricks

4th Place - Reid Schroeder -- Southridge

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brach Carrington -- Greencastle

2nd Place - Ke`Shawn Dickens -- Avon

3rd Place - Wyatt Willman -- North Posey

4th Place - Harris Eason -- Franklin Community

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tristan Ruhlman -- Bloomington South

2nd Place - Josh Howell -- Terre Haute South Vigo

3rd Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial

4th Place - Nolan Skaggs -- Franklin Community

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Leighton Jones -- Brownsburg

2nd Place - Matthew Munoz -- Jeffersonville

3rd Place - Jacob Johnson -- Franklin Community

4th Place - Amara Kaba -- Pike

The state finals are Friday and Saturday, February 19 & 20, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.

