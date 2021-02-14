Several Tri-State Wrestlers Punch Tickets to State, at IHSAA Semistate in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestling under the lights at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, is something every wrestler dreams of, and Saturday, that opportunity was up for grabs, at the IHSAA wrestling semistate in Jasper. Everyone who advanced from last week’s North, Jeffersonville, Bloomington, and Mooresville regionals, converged to do battle!
The top four place winners in each weight class advanced to the state finals, next weekend in Indianapolis.
Below are the wrestlers, by weight class, who will be moving on to state. Congrats to everyone who made it.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Blake Zirkelbach -- North Posey
3rd Place - Donnie Feeler -- Crawford County
4th Place - Liam Krueger -- Columbus East
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Reed Egli -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Coy Hammack -- Tell City.
3rd Place - Joey Buttler -- Whiteland Community
4th Place - Reese Courtney -- Center Grove
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Lane Gilbert -- Sullivan
2nd Place - Cole Ross -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Braden Haines -- Brownsburg
4th Place - Travis Haug -- Forest Park
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brady Ison -- Brownsburg
2nd Place - Cheaney Schoeff -- Avon
3rd Place - Jacob Bechert -- Franklin Community
4th Place - Michael Tharpe -- Center Grove
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Kysen Montgomery -- Brownsburg
2nd Place - Alec Freeman -- Mater Dei
3rd Place - Ben Dalton -- Monrovia
4th Place - Cade Meier -- Bloomington South
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Gavinn Alstott -- Floyd Central
3rd Place - Delaney Ruhlman -- Bloomington South
4th Place - Gavin Garcia -- Brownsburg
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jaden Reynolds -- Avon
2nd Place - Hayden Watson -- Center Grove
3rd Place - Hunter May -- Floyd Central
4th Place - Connor Gilles -- Jeffersonville
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - J Conway -- Floyd Central
2nd Place - Tyler Conley -- Avon
3rd Place - Ben Phillips -- Charlestown
4th Place - Aiden Farmer -- Memorial
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brody Baumann -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Landon Boe -- Plainfield
3rd Place - Kade Law -- Columbus East
4th Place - Bray Emerine -- Floyd Central
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Sam Morrill -- Columbus East
2nd Place - John Purdy -- Castle
3rd Place - Codei Khawaja -- Floyd Central
4th Place - Tyler Fuqua -- Franklin Community
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Gabe Sollars -- Mater Dei
2nd Place - Drake Buchanan -- Center Grove
3rd Place - Dominic Pugliese -- Tri-West Hendricks
4th Place - Reid Schroeder -- Southridge
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brach Carrington -- Greencastle
2nd Place - Ke`Shawn Dickens -- Avon
3rd Place - Wyatt Willman -- North Posey
4th Place - Harris Eason -- Franklin Community
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tristan Ruhlman -- Bloomington South
2nd Place - Josh Howell -- Terre Haute South Vigo
3rd Place - Kelton Farmer -- Memorial
4th Place - Nolan Skaggs -- Franklin Community
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Leighton Jones -- Brownsburg
2nd Place - Matthew Munoz -- Jeffersonville
3rd Place - Jacob Johnson -- Franklin Community
4th Place - Amara Kaba -- Pike
The state finals are Friday and Saturday, February 19 & 20, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.
