Local chocolate shop sees Valentine’s Day rush

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday is Valentine’s Day and local flower and chocolate shops have been seeing the annual rush, and that includes Mike Libs and The Chocolate Factory in Evansville.
The local chocolate shop offers bars, brittles, fudge and more year-round, but owner Mike Libs says Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year.
Even the coronavirus pandemic was not going to stop guests from cashing in for their special someone.
“Anyway, we are just trying to keep our heads above water today. It’s just really, really been busy,” Libs said.
If you didn’t get a chance to stop by the shop on Saturday, it’s not too late. Libs says his shop will be open Sunday for any last-minute purchases.
