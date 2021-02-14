KWC Women’s Hoops Upsets No. 17 Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team erased a 15-point third quarter deficit on Saturday afternoon to upset nationally-ranked No. 17 Cedarville University by a score of 89-84. Five Panthers scored in double figures as Wesleyan handed the Yellow Jackets their third loss of the season.
The victory marks the fourth time in program history Wesleyan has taken down a nationally-ranked team. The Panthers first beat No. 19 Grand Valley on Nov. 16, 2007 in their season opener at The Owensboro Sportscenter. The 2012-13 squad also picked up a pair of wins against No. 5 U-Indy and No. 24 Lewis.
Wesleyan trailed 49-39 at the half but the Yellow Jackets established a 15-point lead just minutes into the third quarter. A quick 8-0 run from the Panthers and they trailed by only seven. Lily Miller sparked the run with a three-pointer while Cali Nolot capped it off with a three-point play.
The momentum was short lived as Cedarville jumped back out to a 12-point lead for their final double-digit lead of the game.
Emma Johnson knocked back a three midway through the fourth to cut Wesleyan’s deficit to three. Two minutes later, Miller drained another three to put the Panthers ahead by one for their first lead in nearly 29 minutes of play.
The two teams traded the lead seven times in the final five minutes. Cedarville led by three with 2:01 remaining before back-to-back lay-ups from Tahlia Walton put Wesleyan back on top. The Panthers went 6-6 from the free throw line in the final minutes to hold on for the win.
Five scored in double figures in Walton (17), Nolot (16), Shiya Hoosier (14), Miller (12) and Johnson (11). Nolot nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds. Miller dished out a team-high four assists.
The Panthers shot an even 50.0% from the floor while winning the rebound battle 40-26. Wesleyan outscored Cedarville 31-18 in the final quarter.
Wesleyan remains on the road next weekend, heading to Nashville on Saturday, Feb. 20 to take on Trevecca Nazarene.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.