Ind. reports 2 new local COVID-19 deaths; 38 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 1,233 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 648,875 confirmed positive cases and 11,746 total deaths.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 related death in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties.
According to the state map, there are 38 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 in Warrick and Dubois Counties, nine in Spencer County, eight in Posey County, five in Perry County, four in Gibson County and one in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,884 cases, 368 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,831 cases, 105 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,265 cases, 140 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,702 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,561 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,971 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,125 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,261 cases, 30 deaths
