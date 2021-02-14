Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in local III. counties

Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in local III. counties
(Source: WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam | February 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:26 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,631 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths on Sunday.

There are now 1,162,154 total confirmed positive cases and 19,961 total deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in White County and one in Edwards County.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,647 cases, 45 deaths
  • White County - 1,578 cases, 23 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 515 cases, 10 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.