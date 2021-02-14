Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in local III. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,631 new coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths on Sunday.
There are now 1,162,154 total confirmed positive cases and 19,961 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are three new cases in White County and one in Edwards County.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,647 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,578 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 515 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.