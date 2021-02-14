Evansville man charged with neglect of a dependent after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop lands an Evansville man in jail on several charges Saturday.
According to court documents, an officer noticed an SUV on the Lloyd Expressway near Fulton Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed.
After two stoplights, police say the vehicle continued to speed so officers tried to pull the vehicle over. That’s when documents show officers turned on their lights, and the vehicle slowed down temporarily before gaining speed again.
Police say officers used their sirens multiple times but the driver would not pull over.
According to court documents, the driver went on Rosenberger Avenue and then went back west on the University Parkway before stopping.
Police say when they approached the vehicle, they saw 26-year-old Jaylen Mark with a lighter and what appeared to be a loose green leafy substance inside a corner baggie sitting on his lap that later tested positive for marijuana and weighed three grams.
When asked if Mark noticed officers were trying to pull him over, documents state that he did but he was trying to get closer to his girlfriend’s work before stopping.
Authorities say they noticed four children under the age of five in the backseat. They say one child was in a car seat but the car seat was not secured to the vehicle properly.
We are told the other three children were just sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt or car seat.
Documents show Mark was driving without ever receiving a license and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Mark is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with the following.
- Neglect of a dependent
- Resisting law enforcement
- Possession of marijuana
- Operating without ever receiving a license
