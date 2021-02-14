Evansville man accused of child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on several charges including two counts of child molesting.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Kathleen Avenue to speak to the victim and her mother Saturday.
According to the affidavit, the victim was in the process of taking a shower when she discovered a cell phone hidden in a cloth bag. It states the bag was hanging in the bathroom in a position to video record a person that would be in the shower.
Court documents state the victim and her mother both said the phone belonged to 27-year-old Roel Amos Hernandez Morales.
Documents show the victim told officers she was sexually abused by Morales in the past.
In August of 2019, court documents state the victim told police Morales came into her room uninvited and got into bed with her. That’s when authorities say Morales pulled down the victim’s pants and underwear.
The victim told police Morales told her not to tell anyone what he did because he would get into trouble.
The second incident was also in 2019. According to court documents, the victim was laying down, and Morales came into the room. It states he pulled down her pants and underwear.
According to court documents, on two separate occasions, Morales exposed himself and asked the victim to touch him.
Morales is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with the following.
- Two counts of child molesting, Level 4 felony
- Two counts of child solicitation, Level 5 felony
- Attempted voyeurism, Level 6 felony
