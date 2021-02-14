Big Snow to start the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our biggest snow in over 3 years will blanket the Tri-State with 5-10″ of snow beginning late Sunday night through Monday. A Winter Storm Warning covers the entire Tri-State through Tuesday. Snow will move into the area Sunday night and continue into Monday morning, with 2-3″ possible by early Monday. A second round of heavier snow moves in during Monday afternoon, pushing our totals closer to that 5-10″ range. Bitter cold wind chills will accompany the storm, and winds may cause drifting in open country. A second snow storm is likely Wednesday-Friday, and it may also produce significant accumulations. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times in the week ahead. Temps remain below freezing through the week, so all snow we get will be around for awhile.