On alert for major snow accumulation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6PM tonight and continues until 6AM Tuesday. Possible snow totals have increased to six to 12 inches across the entire Tri-State with the highest threat across the southeastern half of our region.
One to three inches of that snow will likely fall overnight. We may get a brief break sometime Monday morning, then the rest of the snow will move in around midday on Monday and continue through the afternoon and evening before tapering off around midnight Monday night.
Travel will be very dangerous later tonight, throughout the day on Monday and into Tuesday morning. This snow will not be melting anytime soon as our temperatures will remain bitterly cold.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid teens tonight, and afternoon highs will only make it into the upper teens to near 20° Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chills could reach near or slightly below zero and will struggle to make it out of the single digits for the next couple of days.
Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 20s to around 30° Wednesday through Friday, but we still won’t get above freezing, and another round of snow is expected to move through Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, it looks like we will get at least two inches of additional snow from that system, and some models are showing as much as eight, but it is too early to tell for sure.
Temperatures will finally break into the upper 30s and low 40s next weekend, but we will likely be dealing with the impacts of this snow until then.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.