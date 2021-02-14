Affidavit: Intoxicated woman bites & headbutts deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on multiple charges including battery by bodily waste.
Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Raleigh Dr. in reference to a check welfare run.
According to court documents, deputies found 23-year-old Brittany Madsen intoxicated. Authorities say they saw Madsen pick up her child while inside the apartment but started to stumble backward, catching her balance against the dresser before falling.
That’s when authorities say they asked Madsen to put the child down and was placed into custody.
On the way to the patrol car, deputies say she started screaming, and when placed into the backseat, started slamming her head against the divider. Documents show deputies tightened Madsen’s seatbelt in an effort to prevent her from hurting herself.
On the way to the jail, deputies say they had to pull over because Madsen continued to slam her head into the divider and then started kicking the back passenger window. When deputies tried to get her to stop, she headbutted a deputy.
According to court documents, deputies took Madsen out of the vehicle and assisted her to the ground. That’s when authorities say she threatened to pepper spray the deputies if she saw them on the street.
Once more deputies showed up to assist, documents show Madsen bit a deputy on their right forearm, which caused saliva to go all over the deputy’s jacket and right wrist.
Court documents state EPD later showed up to help take Madsen to the jail.
Madsen is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Two counts of battery against a public safety official
- Invasion of privacy
- Criminal mischief
- Resisting law enforcement
- Neglect of a dependent
- Intimidation of a public safety official
- Battery by bodily waste
