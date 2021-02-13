Intoxicated woman arrested after reaching speeds over 100 mph

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after entering Henderson County at a high rate of speed.
According to the Henderson County Police Department, officers responded to US 41 N. for a vehicle traveling southbound at 108 mph.
Authorities say they caught up to the vehicle a half-mile from the Zion exit. That’s when officers say they saw a woman exited the vehicle and started walking down the highway.
Police state 30-year-old Mary Perkins was heavily under the influence. While being detained, officers say Perkins resisted law enforcement and began to fight officers.
Perkins is in the Henderson County Jail and is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain insurance, resisting arrest and speeding 26 mph over the speed limit.
