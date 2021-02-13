Small western Kentucky pharmacy starts COVID-19 vaccinations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A small western Kentucky pharmacy is now giving COVID-19 vaccines.
Henderson’s T&T Drugs Inc. Owner John Marshall says the first vials were received on Wednesday and started with a trial of just ten people. Workers are administering the Moderna vaccine.
The small Clay Street pharmacy has opened up a space in the back of its building to run the clinic in an effort to cut down on pharmacy operations distractions.
Marshall added he has noticed some hesitation about the vaccine.
“They say it hasn’t been developed long enough to be safe, so I’ve got a lot of people who have turned it down,” said Marshall. “That’s frustrating because I’ve lost a lot of people to COVID. So, I’m encouraging everyone to get it. No matter where you have to go to get it, just get it.”
Those who were given the shot Friday were monitored for any immediate side effects and scheduled for their second doses.
