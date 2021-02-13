Road crews prepare for more winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With snow in the upcoming forecast, transportation crews are getting a jump on keeping the roads clear.
Inside the Vanderburgh County Garage, snowplows and salt trucks are already loaded down, fueled up, and ready for whatever weather comes next. Those trucks get a lot of action this time of year.
Evansville Executive Director of Transportation Todd Robertson says his trucks do too, and city crews are also preparing for what’s to come.
“Our routine is that we came back in, we cleaned up our equipment, and we’ve sent some trucks back out with our pre-treatment so we’ll be pre-treating for the next day or so for whatever weather is coming in,” explained Robertson.
For many of the state roads, INDOT will have those covered.
Public Information Officer Jason Tiller says fortunately, there is a lot of residual salt still left on the roads from their efforts against the ice storm earlier this week.
“We will have that first step towards fighting that out of the way, and the pre-treatment with the residual salt on the roadways. And luckily, there wont be a whole lot more to do other than treat what’s out there and what comes up over the weekend,” said Tiller.
INDOT will be out monitoring roads this weekend to see if there are any more that need to be cleared off before the next round of severe weather hits.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are also working to get any frozen roads cleared off.
Robertson says his crews are prepared for what could be long days of work ahead.
“Personnel is a key factor in play here to the removal,” said Robertson. “And so everybody will be all in full force and then depending on how long the event lasts, we may have to stage our workforce which is something that we have done, primarily, on the regular.”
