Ind. reports 5 more local COVID-19 deaths; 53 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,275 new coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths.
That brings the total in the Hoosier state to 647,657 confirmed positive cases and 11,722 total deaths.
The state map shows three additional deaths in Vanderburgh County, one in Warrick County and one in Gibson County.
According to the state map, there are 53 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 14 in Warrick County, eight in Spencer County, seven in Dubois County, five in Gibson and Posey Counties, four in Perry County and one in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,846 cases, 367 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,819 cases, 104 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,253 cases, 140 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,697 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,553 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,967 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,116 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,260 cases, 30 deaths
