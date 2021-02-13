Helpful items to keep in your car as Tri-State prepares for winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As more winter weather approaches, residents in the Tri-State are preparing by stocking up on groceries, ice melt and even gas, but it is also important to keep helpful items in your car.
Some of those things that are common to have in your car in the winter are ice scrapers and snow brushes, and maybe even jumper cables.
The owner of Tri-State Towing tells us if we do end up getting inches and inches of snow, he urges people to stay off the roads and stay home.
He tells us if you have to go out for essential travel when road conditions are dangerous, it could be smart to have things like blankets, snacks and leave with a full tank of gas because there is a possibility of getting stuck for an extended period of time.
“By all means, have a blanket, have a flashlight, make sure your tank is full of gas today before it gets here,” said Gary Crawford, owner of Tri-State Towing. “Have you some snacks or something in there and have an extra battery pack for your cellphone. But if you do get stuck, if you’re out on the highway and you get stuck, if you can stay in your car, stay in your car.”
