Health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths in local III. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 2,092 new coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths.
The total in the state now sits at 1,160,523 confirmed positive cases and 19,926 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Wayne County and Edwards County.
According to Illinois health officials, there’s are two new cases in White and Wayne Counties.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,647 cases, 45 deaths
- White County - 1,575 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,289 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 514 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.