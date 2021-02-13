Grocery store shoppers, staff prepare for upcoming winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shelves at Target on the east side of Evansville were mostly stocked Friday afternoon because of recent shipments. Shoppers are prepping for the upcoming storm while employees are preparing for shoppers.
“Fortunately, because there was potential so far in advance that we knew about, we also increased staffing today tomorrow and Sunday,” said Neil Crowley, store director.
According to Crowley, essentials like milk, bread, and eggs are flying off the shelves, which he says is expected with the weather. Shoppers expect it too.
“We’re definitely trying to get ready for next week,” said shopper Katie Robinson. “I don’t want to have to get out when it starts snowing because then obviously there’s nothing left.”
It’s not just those shopping for themselves, it’s also grocery delivery services shopping for others.
“It’s been very busy today,” said Amber Barerra, Shipt grocery delivery service employee. “Normally there’s no open orders in our metro, and we’ve had quite a few orders open.”
“I don’t like to be out when the weather gets bad,” Robinson said. “If we don’t have to be somewhere, I’d rather be at home.”
Crowley said to avoid the crowds, you can use Target’s curbside service available on their app.
